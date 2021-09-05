Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Cambium Networks worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $967.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

