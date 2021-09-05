Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1,332.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 17.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,766. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $478.25 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

