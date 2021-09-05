Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

