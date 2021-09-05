Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $688.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

