Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,576 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Nexstar Media Group worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $148.39 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

