Sei Investments Co. Has $17.81 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 276.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

