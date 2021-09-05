Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.