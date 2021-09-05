Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

