PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.