Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

