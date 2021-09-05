Oxford Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE:OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.