Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.11. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

