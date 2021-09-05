Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Spire has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.