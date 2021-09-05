Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells $15,354.47 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

