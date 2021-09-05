Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,381,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.33 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after buying an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

