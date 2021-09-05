Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.10 million and a PE ratio of -140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

