Insider Selling: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Sells $19,690.00 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $19,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPR opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

