US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

