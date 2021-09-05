Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361,129 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $77,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $172,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

