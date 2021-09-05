KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Up 5.8%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.55. 6,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 607,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNBE. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock worth $138,624,202.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

