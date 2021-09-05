Swiss National Bank Has $64.69 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,661,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $64,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

