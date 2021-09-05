Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

