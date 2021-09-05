Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 1,583 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.