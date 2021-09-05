PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,335 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

