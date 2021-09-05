Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,634 shares of company stock valued at $237,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

