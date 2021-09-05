Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,594 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.23. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

