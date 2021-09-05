Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $300,181,000 after buying an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 105,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.13 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.