Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

