Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

