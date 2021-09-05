19,109 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,130.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 234.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

