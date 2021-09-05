Burney Co. Makes New $777,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.