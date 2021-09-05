Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $268.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

