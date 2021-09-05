Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

