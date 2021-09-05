Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

