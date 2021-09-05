Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

