Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $693.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

