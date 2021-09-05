Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 13,094 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

