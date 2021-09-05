Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FRST stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,583 shares of company stock valued at $86,625. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

