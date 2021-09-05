Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

