Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

