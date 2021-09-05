62,004 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

