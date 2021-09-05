Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.