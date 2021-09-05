Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 99.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $368,000.

EDTXU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

