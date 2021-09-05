Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,386 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 175,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,804 shares of company stock worth $18,707,761 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

