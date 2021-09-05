Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 402 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.