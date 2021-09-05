Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 99,840 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 984.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

