Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $52,094.67 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OSCR opened at $18.21 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

