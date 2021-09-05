Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

