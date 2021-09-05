Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,609 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Natera by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,057 shares of company stock worth $23,529,003 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

