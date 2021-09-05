Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 419 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -210.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

